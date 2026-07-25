‘As No.3 batter, once you’re set, you want to make it count’: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan played a big part in India’s second T20I win over Zimbabwe at Harare, scoring 80 runs in the first innings, helping the Men in Blue post a massive 219. Chasing the target, Zimbabwe could only manage 129, losing by 90 runs to hand India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Kishan came into the middle to replace Abhishek Sharma who was dismissed for 8 and then also saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fall for 20. Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined him in the middle before departing for 25. Reflecting on the fall of wickets, Kishan said that he did not think about them and concentrated on his own batting.

“You don’t think about the wickets that have already fallen. The past is past. You just keep watching the ball. You know your strengths, you know where you can score and which bowlers you can target. It’s about being smart in the middle. I kept things very simple and just backed myself to play my shots all around the ground,” he said after the game where he was adjudged the player of the match.

“To be very honest, I didn’t feel this was the kind of wicket where you could just walk in and score 200-plus runs. We felt anything around 180 would be a good total because there was variable bounce on a few deliveries. So we knew partnerships were going to be very important. But as a number three batter, once you’re set, you want to make it count and score big runs so that your team gets to a total like the 220 odd we managed today,” he added.

Meanwhile, an injury to fast bowler Prince Yadav will force India to make a few changes in the third and final T20I to be played on Sunday, said skipper Shreyas Iyer after their series-clinching 90-run win over Zimbabwe.

Prince hobbled off the field clutching his hamstring after pulling up during his bowling run-up on the second ball of his second over. The right-arm pacer had taken two wickets by then.

“One of our players got injured unfortunately so you might see a few changes tomorrow (Sunday),” Iyer told the broadcaster after the match.

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India, who posted 219 for five riding on Ishan Kishan’s 81 and Tilak Varma’s 60 not out, bowled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

“The way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. I thought 180-200 would be par score but we ended up getting 220 which was the icing on the cake.” “That’s how you have to approach the game, it’s about the attitude. Be in the present and try to execute.” he added.