Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Wanindu Hasaranga: IPL auction’s multi-tasking multi-millionaires

In the middle of an intense bidding tussle for leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, Indian Premier League auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed onto the floor, leaving the audience in chilly silence. Shortly, after news arrived that Edmeades was safe and had just suffered a bout of low blood pressure, the franchise representatives parted for lunch. After the short break, Royal Challengers Bangalore got the Lankan, who was their mid-season replacement last year, for Rs 10.75 crore.

The debilitating moment of the day would be the fall of Edmeades, while the most surprising of purchases would be that of Hasaranga. The amount he elicited was unprecedented, though he’s a perfect purchase from the perspective of franchises.

The two most sought-after entities in IPL auctions are big hitters and leg-spinners. Hasaranga is both — has a strike rate of 136 with the bat and an economy rate of 6.44 and average of 15 with the ball. He is touted as an all-format player, though he has been at his most lethal in the shorter versions. He could be to RCB what Sunil Narine has been to KKR — a wily bowler and strong hitter, with a lethal googly.

Men of his ilk are IPL gold. It explains why more proven, even India spinners, were purchased for lower amounts. Yuzvendra Chahal, for instance, was gobbled up for Rs 6.5 crore; Rahul Chahar fetched Rs 5.25 crore; Ravichandran Ashwin Rs 5 crore; Kuldeep Yadav Rs 2 crore.

Adil Rashid, Imran Tahir and Adam Zampa, far more experienced than Hasaranga, went unsold. It’s another evolutionary leap in the IPL — multi-utility cricketers, even if they are bits-and-pieces ones – are more valued than those with singular, specialised skills. Steve Smith, for example, didn’t interest any buyer.

Least surprisingly, most of the top earners, those that crossed Rs 10 crore, are multi-taskers. Ishan Kishan, who became the fourth-most expensive player in the history of the league when Mumbai Indians went full-throttle to grab him, not only keeps wicket but could be an opener too. He is, literally, an all-rounder. Deepak Chahar was another big earner, not only because he’s a competent bowler, but also because he could merrily swing his bat (he has a strike rate of 129). His timely 38 against the West Indies on Friday also benefitted him. He might not be as devastating a bowler as Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore) or Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore), but all those little bits and pieces add up to a hefty sum.

Shardul Thakur, too, didn’t go cheap, as Delhi Capitals coughed up Rs 10.75 crore. These players garnered attention that even some of the most promising young Indian batsmen didn’t. Devdutt Padikkal, considering his rampaging potential, settled for Rs 7.75 crore.

Doing their homework

Franchises, thus, have become smarter and sharper. They have also, astutely, waged the fiercest battles for youngsters with proven track records. Mumbai Indians’ aggressive pursuit of Kishan exemplifies it. Kishan, apart from his big-hitting expertise and wicket-keeping skills, is only 23 but with abundance of experience and still miles ahead of his cricketing peak.

Shreyas Iyer is another example, as he is 27, and his career is just about blossoming. Both are touted as future captains too. It’s not a surprise then that only three of the 14 who earned more than Rs 8.50 crore are 30 or more. Of them, New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder are 30 while previous edition’s highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel is 31. Both Patel and Ferguson are exemplary death-over bowlers while Holder is among the finest all-rounders in the world.

So, evidently, franchises picked up players with an eye on the future rather than settling for short-term gains. The reasons are clear. A) Teams want a steady nucleus, and not one that’s in perennial flux. B) The next big auction could take several years, and they would have to make do with what they already have.

Not that some of the older players didn’t invoke interest, but bidding for them was less frantic. This rang especially true for batsmen. None of the 30-plus batsmen set the stage on fire. For instance, David Warner, the most successful overseas batsman in the league, managed only Rs 6.25 crore; Faf du Plessis received Rs 7 crore; Manish Pandey Rs 4.60 crore. Past-the-prime cricketers like Suresh Raina and David Miller too went unsold. It was bleedingly obvious that the owners were not keen on keeping too many ageing players on their decks, for in five years’ time, they could be over the hill in a format that’s getting increasingly athletic. They were cut-throat too — CSK didn’t push for Raina at Rs 2 crore, a fixture with them since the first season. No one wanted Amit Mishra (Rs 1.5 crore). Some of them could find a team in Sunday’s auction, but their signatures are no longer as coveted as they once were. Only Shikhar Dhawan bucked the trend.

Franchises fought passionately to swoop young, uncapped talents as the day rolled on. Punjab Kings forked out Rs 9 crore for uncapped all-rounder Shahrukh Khan; Shivam Mavi managed Rs 7.25 crore and Abhishek Sharma was sold for Rs 6.50 crore. It was good to be young at the IPL auction on Saturday.