Ishan Kishan slams 200, guides East Zone to big total in Duleep Trophy final

The 28-year-old brought up his double ton in 270 deliveries in an innings studded with 26 fours and 2 sixes. (Screengrabs: BCCI Domestic/X)

East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan slammed 200 on Monday in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone, putting his team in prime position. The 28-year-old brought up his double ton in 270 deliveries in an innings studded with 26 fours and 2 sixes.

Kishan began the day at 111 as the captain and Kumar Kushagra (101) put East Zone in a commanding position on the second day of the Duleep final. On the opening day, teen phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 44, Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed 72 and Shikhar Mohan chipped in with 85

Kishan, who completed 4000 first-class runs, merged aggression and composure in his innings. It came at an important juncture too when East were in trouble, the only time in the first innings so far, at 147 for three. South could have had their rivals in a far deeper predicament but Kishan and Mohan averted the disaster on a pitch that remained true the whole day.