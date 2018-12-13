Isha Ambani wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble attend

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal at their family residence Antilia in Mumbai. The wedding was graced by Bollywood celebrities, sports icons and politicos after an equally fancy soiree a week prior in Udaipur. The engagement party took place in September in Italy, followed by pre-wedding parties in Udaipur which had who’s who of Bollywood and entertainment world attending including music icon Beyonce and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. For the wedding, former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble graced the occasion. Harbhajan attended alongside wife Geeta Basra, Tendulkar was accompanied by wife Anjali and son Arjun.

The venue was lavishly decorated with Isha’s brothers Anant and Akash, father Mukesh and uncle Anil welcoming the baaraat. Shloka Mehta, fiance of Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani’s girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also part of the welcoming party.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan will shift focus from the wedding festivities quickly to the upcoming IPL with the auction on December 18. Yuvraj will enter the IPL auction with a base price of Rs 1 crore. Harbhajan, meanwhile, moved from Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings last season after not being retained. Both Tendulkar and Harbhajan were part of the core group of the Mumbai Indians in the past.

Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, is looking to build a sports culture in the country while also looking to build cricketers of the future with an academy. He recently stressed on the need for the inclusion of sports in school curriculum. At an event in New Delhi last month, Tendulkar said, “When sports and education go together, it creates harmony. I would like to see sports included in all schools and make it mandatory. It (sports) doesn’t recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn’t discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development.”