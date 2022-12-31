Is this the greatest stump cartwheel you’ve seen?: Watch Somerset’s Jack Brooks castles Gloucestershire’s Tom Lace

Somerset County Cricket club reposted a two-year-old video where Tom Lace of Gloucestershire was bowled by Jack Brooks of Somerset, the stump cartwheeled but went on to get impaled into the ground.

Somerset tweeted the video: “Is this the greatest stump cartwheel you’ve seen?”

Is this the greatest stump cartwheel you've seen? 🤸‍♂️🤸‍♀🤸#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/JHRp4aKMkO — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) December 30, 2022

During the second day of a fourth round Central Group match for the Bob Willis Trophy between Somerset and Gloucestershire played in Taunton 2020, Somerset seamer Jack Brooks dismissed Gloucestershire batsman Tom Lace gave the fans a rare and stunning cricketing visual.

In the 28th over, Brooks managed to beat Lace, the gap between the bat and pad was more than enough for the ball to travel and hit the off-stump. While the stump getting uprooted is a satisfying scene for any bowler, it has also become more of a common visual in the sport now. What differentiated this dismissal from the others was that the stump went on to get impaled into the ground.

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks was in news last year, when he apologised to Cheteshwar Pujara for his role in nicknaming the India Test specialist “Steve” during his time at Yorkshire.

Brooks — who joined Somerset in 2018 — also issued an apology for historical racist tweets (2012) as the controversy surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism against Yorkshire continued to haunt English cricket.

“With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq’s statement to MPs this week, the use of the name ‘Steve’ related to some people having difficult names to pronounce. When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race,” Brooks said in a statement that appeared on the Somerset club’s website.

“I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so. I have reached out and apologised to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family. At the time I didn’t recognise this as racist behaviour, but I can now see that it was not acceptable.”