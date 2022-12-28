“Is this a dream?” Suryakumar Yadav on finding he will be India’s T20 vice captain against Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav says he wasn’t expecting to be made India’s vice captain for the T20 series against Sri Lanka but believes it was a reward for his hard work in the past.

“I wasn’t expecting but the way last year had gone, I can only say that it’s like a reward to me. It feels great and I am really looking forward to it,” Yadav said on the sidelines of Mumbai’s Ranji game against Saurashtra.

“My father forwarded me the team, he is always on social media and keeps forwarding me things. I spoke to him once I saw the message. In that text, he had a small message for me: not to take pressure and enjoy batting.”

His first reaction, he says, was to wonder if it was all a dream.

“I closed my eyes and thought,” Is this a dream?” but it felt really nice. It still feels like a dream but it’s the hard work of the past so many years. It was like a seed planted years ago and now the tree has grown up. Now I’m eating the fruits of it. I will try to stretch it as long as I can,” he said.

Yadav will be assisting Hardik Pandya, his former team-mate in Mumbai Indians and for India.

“The bond with him (Hardik) has always been good. Be it for Mumbai Indians or India. We bat in the same order, we compliment each other. He has been a fantastic leader and everyone has seen it in IPL and India and I really enjoy playing under his captaincy.”

The middle-order batsman won’t be carrying any baggage and will continue to enjoy his game. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka at home starting from January 3 in Mumbai.