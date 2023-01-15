‘Is one day cricket dying?’: Yuvraj Singh expresses concerns over small crowd in Greenfield

Former Indian star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expressed his concern over the small crowds at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram during the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The 41-year-old congratulated centurion Shubman Gill but also wondered in the One Day format was in its last legs, writing on Twitter, “Well played @ShubmanGillhopefully goes on to make a 💯 @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka”

The stadium, which saw a packed house in its only other ODI — a rain-affected match between India and West Indies in 2018 — wore a near-desolate look thanks to the lukewarm response from the locals.

Only about 20,000 spectators turned up in the 38,000-capacity stadium for Sunday’s match, according to a PTI report.

Barring Eden Gardens where more than 55,000 people turned up, the series has been marked by low attendance. Even Guwahati, a place known to attract large crowds, was far from being a full house.

The Barsapara Stadium, which witnessed a high-scoring match with India posting 373/7, welcomed about 25,000 people in a 38,000-capacity venue.

In the match, India posted an imposing 390 for five with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill making sublime centuries.

Kohli remained not out on 166 off 110 balls, while Gill struck 116 off 97 deliveries.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, opener Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42) put on 95 runs in 15.2 overs, before Kohli struck his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket to consolidate the Indian innings.

Kohli and Gill shared 131 runs for the second wicket.