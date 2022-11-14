scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Shoaib Malik requests Babar Azam: ‘Please work on facing the googly’

Babar Azam failed to read Adil Rashid's googly in the T20 World Cup final.

Babar Azam, Adil RashidBabar Azam got out for 32 off 28 balls against England in T20 World Cup final. (Videograb)

Former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik said Babar Azam’s inability to use his feet against the spinners and not able to play sweep shot against the wrist-spinner is a big concern.

Dissecting Babar Azam’s dismissal against Adil Rashid, Shoaib Malik said, “If you are not able to check a spinner’s hand, you need to watch a lot of videos.”

“Babar needs to make changes in his batting. If your legs are planted, you still manage against pacers. But you can’t play a spinner with planted legs. For example, Babar thought Rashid bowled him leg spin and prepared to play in the covers but since it was a googly, he could not do anything but get out,” Malik said.

Adil Rashid vs Babar Azam was always going to be the battle of the final. In the past, Rashid has taken him down with his googlies. For four balls, over two different overs, Rashid kept it pretty full and on the middle stump line. Babar would keep working them to the on side. Then off his first ball of the 12th over, his third, Rashid would rip across a googly from a length. Babar would shape for a cut. Mistake. And be surprised by the extent of the turn on this, get cramped up, and attempt a stab. The ball skewed back to an alert Rashid who dived forward to grab his man.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower

Pakistan team’s former coach Misbah ul- Haq also added to what Malik pointed out, “If you are not able to read the bowl, never go to play this square off the wicket. Because once your bat goes out to play, it will land you in trouble. So if you are not able to understand it, just go and play straight. We have discussed this in Hasranga’s case as well but our batsmen play cut without reading the ball.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Malik further added that Pakistan batsmen should also have kept in mind that it’s important to dominate over the spinners. ” You can’t let spinners overpower you. They (batters) should have walked out and hit them straight for boundaries. The straight boundaries were smaller as compared to side boundaries.”

While pointing out Babar’s inability to play sweep shot, Misbah said, “I have said this many a times that you need to develop your sweep. Today, he could have played the ball sweeping but he doesn’t have this in his armoury.”

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:53:51 am
Next Story

Ajay Devgn’s thriller Drishyam 2’s advance booking surpasses Thank God and Runway 34; to have a decent opening

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 14: Latest News