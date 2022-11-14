Shoaib Malik requests Babar Azam: ‘Please work on facing the googly’

Former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik said Babar Azam’s inability to use his feet against the spinners and not able to play sweep shot against the wrist-spinner is a big concern.

Dissecting Babar Azam’s dismissal against Adil Rashid, Shoaib Malik said, “If you are not able to check a spinner’s hand, you need to watch a lot of videos.”

“Babar needs to make changes in his batting. If your legs are planted, you still manage against pacers. But you can’t play a spinner with planted legs. For example, Babar thought Rashid bowled him leg spin and prepared to play in the covers but since it was a googly, he could not do anything but get out,” Malik said.

Adil Rashid vs Babar Azam was always going to be the battle of the final. In the past, Rashid has taken him down with his googlies. For four balls, over two different overs, Rashid kept it pretty full and on the middle stump line. Babar would keep working them to the on side. Then off his first ball of the 12th over, his third, Rashid would rip across a googly from a length. Babar would shape for a cut. Mistake. And be surprised by the extent of the turn on this, get cramped up, and attempt a stab. The ball skewed back to an alert Rashid who dived forward to grab his man.

Pakistan team’s former coach Misbah ul- Haq also added to what Malik pointed out, “If you are not able to read the bowl, never go to play this square off the wicket. Because once your bat goes out to play, it will land you in trouble. So if you are not able to understand it, just go and play straight. We have discussed this in Hasranga’s case as well but our batsmen play cut without reading the ball.”

Malik further added that Pakistan batsmen should also have kept in mind that it’s important to dominate over the spinners. ” You can’t let spinners overpower you. They (batters) should have walked out and hit them straight for boundaries. The straight boundaries were smaller as compared to side boundaries.”

While pointing out Babar’s inability to play sweep shot, Misbah said, “I have said this many a times that you need to develop your sweep. Today, he could have played the ball sweeping but he doesn’t have this in his armoury.”