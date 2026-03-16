‘Irresponsible cricket’: When MS Dhoni blasted senior IPL teammates for CSK’s Playoffs exit

MS Dhoni’s tactical brilliance and uber-cool character have seldom been tested like they were during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2014. After losing two successive finals post the double in 2010-11, Dhoni’s yellow army was aiming to make yet another summit clash after making it into the Playoffs. They took out defending champs Mumbai Indians in the eliminator and ran into the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), again.

Their last two meetings in a season where the Punjab batting were running haywire saw CSK’s limited bowling stocks concede 200-plus runs in successive defeats. Come a qualifier 2 contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Dhoni was all but prepared to see his bowlers being peppered yet again. What he wasn’t ready for was some atrocious decisions made by his senior-m0st teammates.