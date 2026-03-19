‘Bhaiya is irreplaceable’: Rajasthan Royals’ new captain Riyan Parag on Sanju Samson

After giving him a shot at captaincy in the initial phases of the IPL last season, the Rajasthan Royals have made 24-year-old Riyan Parag as their full-time captain for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

The Royals, who are the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, are looking to fill the void left behind by Sanju Samson, who was traded to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran after IPL 2025 ended.

Parag, meanwhile, paid rich tribute to his predecessor at the helm in a press event, saying that Samson was irreplaceable.

“We never thought of replacing him (Sanju Samson). Can you replace Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? No. In the same manner, Sanju bhaiya is irreplaceable,” Parag told journalists in an interaction. “We can try someone with a similar skill set or ask someone to bat in his position, but he cannot be replaced. This year, the focus is to plan better and finish games, which we couldn’t do in the previous edition.”