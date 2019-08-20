‘My career, meri marzi’ – Irked Mohammad Hafeez replies after fan asks him about retirement plans

Senior Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is at the fag end of his cricketing career and when a cricket fan asked him about his retirement plans, Hafeez left the fan red-faced.

Hafeez had a decent performance at the World Cup 2019 as well where he amassed 253 runs at an average of 31.62. Pakistan could not make it to the knockout stages and the team faced the heat for that.

Hafeez conducted a Question and Answer session on Twitter where one of the fans seemed to have irked him by asking him about his plans of throwing in the towel. The fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Any plan for giving up on career?”

Fan’s question irked Hafeez and he replied, saying that It’s his career and he has the right to make the decisions and giving up does not exist in his dictionary. He said, “Give up 🤔 I don’t know this Word , My career Meri Marzi”.

Hafeez made his debut in domestic cricket way back in the 1998/99 season following which he got the first taste of cricket at the highest level in 2003. The experienced campaigner last plied his trade for the Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 Canada in Ontario.

However, he didn’t find a place in the list of centrally contracted players for the 2019-20 season. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) put forth 19 names and Hafeez, along with Shoaib Malik, weren’t included. But the duo would be available for selection. Last year, Hafeez decided to hang his boots from Test cricket after the series versus New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

