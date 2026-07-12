Irfan Pathan wants India to pick Riyan Parag and Rajat Patidar in the team

One tactical concern for the Indian team has been the number of left-handers in their top seven. On the days they had Sanju Samson, there was only one right-hander in the top three; otherwise, it became quite one-dimensional with players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Shreyas Iyer would be the first right-hander to walk into the crease, followed by another set of left-handers. Irfan Pathan suggested Rajat Patidar and Riyan Parag for inclusion in the side.

“India also needs to bring more right-handers and make them ready. We have a lot of left-handers anyway. If all are left-handers in the top seven, you have to find right-handers and make them ready. I would want to see if Rajat Patidar gets an opportunity going forward. Second, I want to see Riyan Parag. He is also a right-hander, and he also brings bowling. If he does well in domestic and A matches, then you must bring him. He can give you two overs as the sixth bowler,” he said on his YouTube channel.