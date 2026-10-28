Irfan Pathan decodes how teenager Sooryavanshi generates power: ‘Never underestimate…’

Although just 15 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi generates tremendous power with his bat while playing. He regularly hits boundaries and bats at unreal strike rates. On Tuesday, the teenager’s 19-ball 45 reminded everyone what he can achieve at the top of the order.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan decoded the power generated by Sooryavanshi.

“You should never underestimate his bat flow. He generates such power that even a strong 30-year-old is not able to. He is able to do it because of the way his bat moves, and there is separation of hip and shoulder. There is so much movement in his body, but his head still remains stable,” Pathan said.