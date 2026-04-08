Irfan Pathan: ‘Destiny’s child … Give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India cap now, don’t make him wait’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wants selectors to stop waiting and hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India cap — and after what the 15-year-old did to Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday, it’s hard to argue with him.

Sooryavanshi hit Bumrah on the very first ball he faced, then came back and hit him again off a slower one. He finished with 39 off 14 balls.

“Sooryavanshi is a destiny’s child,” Pathan said. “What he is doing at 15 in white-ball cricket, I don’t think we have ever seen anyone do this.”

Pathan said the youngster had been specifically waiting for this moment. “This 15-year-old wonder kid says — I am waiting for Jasprit Bumrah. I got out to him last year. I will come this year and hit him. And he hit Bumrah on the very first ball.”