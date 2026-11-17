Usman Khawaja’s allegations in his autobiography about the rest of the Australian team knowing that sandpaper was being used on the ball in the 2018 Newlands Test match against South Africa has opened a can of worms in Australian cricket. While Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has termed Khawaja’s allegations as ‘100% wrong’ and ‘complete and utter nonsense’, Cricket Australia too has shared that there will be no further investigation over the Sandpapergate allegations by Khawaja. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that there won a lot of talk about these allegations when Australia visit India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year.

“It will keep coming back. And I’m pretty sure that when Australia comes down to India to play the Border-Gavaskar series as well , there’ll be a lot to talk about. I have no doubt about it. I’m not saying that broadcasters will talk about it, but the fans on the ground, you know, wherever the Australians will go, they’ll have to face this. And they’ll have to be mentally so strong to handle this because it has already been in the public domain,” Pathan said on Star Sports show ‘Sandpapergate, the unsettled debate’.

Australia will be visiting India next year to play in five Tests in the border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at Nagpur from January 21. Former Indian all-rounder Ravinchandran Ashwin believes Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant might sledge the Australian team over this incident but the Indian team led by Shubman Gill have a lot of issues to resolve in terms of their Test form too. “I see just one character in the Indian dressing room that might have a chirp about it, which is Rishabh Pant. who stands behind the stumps. He might have a chirp or two, but I’d be very disappointed if I don’t see Aussie’s fight back, if at all the Indian team resort to such an incidence, because that’s what the Aussies are known for and India have a lot of issues themselves, The test set up, to be worried about, then be worried about the other dressing room. You take care of your cricket, you’re going to end up with good results. It will entirely be dependent on how well India start that series on,” added Ashwin.

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Back in 2018, Cricket Australia had done its investigation about the ball tampering scandal and had imposed bans on then Australian captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. Pathan also believed that a reinvestigation would be apt for the situation in Australian cricket as well according to Australian culture.

“Yes, Australian culture is very different. They always take everything head on and they want to move on by getting all the answers right now, right here. For us, as an Indian cricketer, Indian culture, we don’t want to go back too far away. What has happened has already happened? You know, there was this investigation for four days. There was a four-day investigation from Cricket Australia. It was done there and there. So here, I hear, I stand, I understand from Usman’s point of view, because everyone deserves to write their book. You might question that, why is he pointing the stories right now, now, but then what will we do? And I totally understand what Pat Cummins is trying to say, let’s forget it, let’s move on. We don’t know, not everyone knows about it. So everyone’s trying to safeguard their own opinions. Something has happened. And if Australian media, Australian people know the answer, then investigation should start again,” said Pathan.