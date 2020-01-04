‘So many landmarks, so many highlights’: Irfan Pathan bids adieu to cricket

Irfan Pathan holding the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. (Source: Twitter) Irfan Pathan holding the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. (Source: Twitter)

Irfan Pathan, after seventeen years of cricket, announced his retirement from all forms of the sport on Saturday bringing an end to an injury-ridden career.

The 35-year-old’s retirement was on expected lines, considering he last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. He didn’t even put himself in the IPL auction pool last month.

The left-handed all-rounder bagged the Man of the Match award in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup final against Pakistan by accounting for three wickets, while he also picking up two crucial wickets in the semi-final against Australia.

The Baroda-born cricketer was in the peak of his powers in the late 00s, where he could swing the ball both ways at will, winning the T20 World Cup in 2007. He made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide in December 2003, and earned his ODI stripes in the same series in January 2004.

Congratulations on an excellent career @IrfanPathan . Man of the Match in the T20 World Cup finals and some outstanding performances over the years. Wishing you some amazing time at commentary, photography and a lot more. Stay Blessed ! pic.twitter.com/aFv1lHiYxR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 4, 2020

Was such a joy to see #IrfanPathan evolve from a aspiring 17yr old cricketer when I first saw him into a mature International Cricketer. You can be very proud of what u have achieved not only as a cricketer but also in mentoring young cricketers from J&K. A very happy 2nd innings pic.twitter.com/T63yF3G7z7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2020

Wish you great 2nd inn my brother @IrfanPathan what a champion bowler and a fighter on the field.. god bless you brother.. lots of love #irfanpathan #irfanretired pic.twitter.com/h3vQ8Ttd4w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 4, 2020

Congratulations @IrfanPathan on an excellent career. So many landmarks, so many highlights. Remember the wide eyed young man at the breakfast table in Australia growing to play a key role in so many memorable moments for India. Tab gend bolti thi ab zubaan bolegi! Mubarak. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2020

So many match winning spells, numerous match winning innings, one of the best all arounders I have played with. You are a true champion @IrfanPathan my friend. Good luck for your second innings. Cheers #irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/J5GyGhhQ6g — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 4, 2020

Well played @IrfanPathan 👏👏 all the best for your second innings — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 4, 2020

This @IrfanPathan is History. Man of the Match in Finals of WT20 2007, Irfan Pathan. Thank you for all the amazing memories. Looking forward to see you around the sport. #IrfanPathan #ThankyouIrfan @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/ktI22wIDjL — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) January 4, 2020

Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).

