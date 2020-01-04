Follow Us:
‘So many landmarks, so many highlights’: Irfan Pathan bids adieu to cricket

Irfan Pathan, after making his Test debut in 2003, won India the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 with a Man of the Match performance against Pakistan.

Irfan Pathan holding the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. (Source: Twitter)

Irfan Pathan, after seventeen years of cricket, announced his retirement from all forms of the sport on Saturday bringing an end to an injury-ridden career.

The 35-year-old’s retirement was on expected lines, considering he last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. He didn’t even put himself in the IPL auction pool last month.

The left-handed all-rounder bagged the Man of the Match award in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup final against Pakistan by accounting for three wickets, while he also picking up two crucial wickets in the semi-final against Australia.

The Baroda-born cricketer was in the peak of his powers in the late 00s, where he could swing the ball both ways at will, winning the T20 World Cup in 2007. He made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide in December 2003, and earned his ODI stripes in the same series in January 2004.

Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, featured in 29 Tests (1105 runs and 100 wickets), 120 ODIs (1544 runs and 173 wickets) and 24 T20 Internationals (172 runs and 28 wickets).

