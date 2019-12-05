Irfan Pathan gives befitting response to Razzaq’s ‘baby bowler’ comment for Jasprit Bumrah

Irfan Pathan took a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006. (File Photo/AP) Irfan Pathan took a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006. (File Photo/AP)

Abdul Razzaq has sent shockwaves by calling Jasprit Bumrah, the current No.1 ODI bowler in the world, a ‘baby bowler’ who he could have easily dominated, but former India cricketer Irfan Pathan thinks people should just laugh at such statements.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and 😃…. #bumrah #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 5, 2019

Pathan, in a tweet on Thursday, recalled a statement made by Javed Miandad in 2004, where he had said that bowlers like Pathan could be found in every street of Pakistan.

“Your Irfan Pathans are in every gully and mohalla of Pakistan. We don’t even bother to look at them,” Miandad had said in a 2004 interview, at a time when Pakistan were preparing to host India for a Test series.

Less than two years since the statement, Pathan would take a hat-trick against Pakistan in the Karachi Test.

Referring to these events from the past decade, Pathan implied that Indians have uprooted Pakistan’s stumps every time they have met on the cricket field.

“Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay” par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and laugh,” he said.

Speaking earlier this week, Abdul Razzaq had said that there were many bowlers who were better than Bumrah in his playing days.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,” Razzaq said.

