Irfan Pathan on PBKS: ‘If one owner says, ‘We need to field this specific team because we want results,’ and another owner says, ‘Play a specific combination’

Punjab Kings, although they reached the final last season, have been quite inconsistent with their performance over the years. They reached the final in 2014 and went into the semis in 2008. Irfan Pathan, who has played for the franchise, has revealed what errors the franchise has made over the years.

“There was a clear lack of coordination (during) the second year (2009), the IPL moved to South Africa, where we didn’t perform well. The first year (2008), we played the semifinal, so the leadership should have continued, but by the third year, the leadership had changed,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

“In that, there was a big issue between the coaches, what the coaches who don’t come from a cricket background were saying, and what the owners, who don’t have a cricket background, were thinking. This has been the case with Punjab,” he added.