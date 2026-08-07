Irfan Pathan opens up on how PAK media ran fake Babar Azam story to defame him

The former all-rounder said that he does not respond to anything, since doing that with everyone would not let an individual live his life. (File)

Former India player Irfan Pathan said that Pakistani media had once ran a fake story involving him and Babar Azam. The former all-rounder said that he does not respond to anything, since doing that with everyone would not let an individual live his life.

Speaking during JioHotstar’s ‘Cheeky Singles’ programme, Pathan said that instances of “trolling and fake attribution” happen every day, and once a story about Babar refusing him an interview was run, by photoshopping his face on someone else’s picture.

“The trolling and fake attribution happen every day. The media in our neighbouring country once ran a story claiming that I had gone to interview Babar Azam, and that he refused because, according to him, ‘He trolls our country, so I won’t give him an interview.’ It was a complete lie. Someone had photoshopped my face onto a picture,” he said.