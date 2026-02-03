Irfan Pathan on Suryakumar Yadav: ‘We don’t appreciate his record enough as a captain’

Suryakumar Yadav’s India is yet to lose a T20I bilateral series under his captaincy. The side also won the Asia Cup 2025 in September last year. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Surya for his captaincy performance, but also said it will be interesting to see how the Indian skipper will react when ace-pacer Jasprit Bumrah has a bad game in the crucial World Cup game.

“When you play at home, there is a lot of outside noise, that pressure to perform comes with it. Surya’s demeanor is quite relaxed, and the way he manages the side and talks to his players, it is clear that he is a good captain. We don’t appreciate his record enough as a captain. If your win percentage is 80-85 percent, no one else has it, and if you win the World Cup on top of that, then everyone has to talk about him as a captain,” Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.