Irfan Pathan on Ruturaj Gaikwad: ‘If he wants to open…his approach will have to change’

Against the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 15 runs from 18 balls. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opined that Gaikwad should take the number three slot if he is willing to approach his innings in this manner going forward in the season.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting approach definitely needs attention. If his approach in the last match is considered, he faced 17 balls and his control percentage was excellent. It means he did not take much risk and was not looking to play too aggressively. He did not want to lose his wicket. Then just play at number three. If he wants to continue with this approach, he should bat at No. 3. But if he wants to open, then as Ruturaj Gaikwad, his approach will have to change,” said Pathan on his YouTube channel.