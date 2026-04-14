Irfan Pathan on Ruturaj Gaikwad: ‘If he wants to open…his approach will have to change’

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Against the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 15 runs from 18 balls. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opined that Gaikwad should take the number three slot if he is willing to approach his innings in this manner going forward in the season.
“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s batting approach definitely needs attention. If his approach in the last match is considered, he faced 17 balls and his control percentage was excellent. It means he did not take much risk and was not looking to play too aggressively. He did not want to lose his wicket. Then just play at number three. If he wants to continue with this approach, he should bat at No. 3. But if he wants to open, then as Ruturaj Gaikwad, his approach will have to change,” said Pathan on his YouTube channel.
Gaikwad has also been going through a poor run of form in the ongoing season so far, and another former Indian cricketer, Sadagoppan Ramesh, attributed it to the pressures of the captaincy. “Right now, too many things are running in his mind. It’s important he comes in as only a batter when he walks out to bat. Most captains can’t do that, though. When you bring the captain tag along while batting, too many things run through your head. He should talk to himself as a captain and ask himself to bat freely. If he also combines with Sanju, it’s one of the best pairs of the IPL,” said Ramesh on his YouTube channel.
Speaking of the selections for the game on Tuesday against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pathan said that Akeal Hosein should be given persistent chances for CSK. “Another important factor is Akeal Hosein, who played the last match. I feel Chennai should persist with him. His matchup against Rahane and Finn Allen will be interesting to watch. He bowls inswing to right-handed batters. Ajinkya Rahane can use pace well, but he often struggles against spin. On this pitch, there is not much turn, so how he counters will also be very crucial.”
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