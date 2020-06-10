Irfan Pathan: My opinions are always as an Indian, I will not stop

Irfan Pathan. (Source: Twitter/@IrfanPathan) Irfan Pathan. (Source: Twitter/@IrfanPathan)

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan on Wednesday backed his statement that racism is not just restricted to the skin colour and that a person could also face racial abuse on the basis of his/her religion.

“Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too,” Pathan had written on social media on Tuesday.

“It is an observation and I don’t think anyone can deny this,” he later told PTI explaining his tweet.

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too… #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020

However, the 35-year-old’s comments did not go down well with a section of internet users. Now, seemingly backing his words, Pathan wrote another message on Twitter on Wednesday and said, “My opinions are always as an Indian and for India, I will not stop…”

My opinions are always as an indian and for India,I will not stop… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 10, 2020

In the wake of Floyd’s death, several international cricketers have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game.

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy, who was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in 2014, created a stir on social media after stating that he was racially abused by some of his colleagues in SRH teammates during the 2013 and 2014 IPL.

Responding to it Pathan, who was a part of the SRH squad in 2014, had said that he was unaware of such incidents.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com he had said, “If something like that would have happened then it would have come to notice or a team discussion would have happened on the topic. I am not aware of any such incident and he (Sammy) has to take responsibility for his comments,” said Pathan.

“But I have seen some issues in domestic cricket where our brothers from South India have to face chants based on their appearance when they travel up north. I think the real issue is education and society needs to learn.”

