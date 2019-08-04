Irfan Pathan leaves J&K due to security issues, cricket trials postponed

Irfan Pathan, the mentor of Jammu & Kashmir’s cricket teams across age-groups, left the state on Sunday due to the security advisory issued. The ongoing U-16 and U-19 trials in Srinagar have been postponed due to the situation. The administration has issued an advisory for all tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave due to a potential terror threat.

Both, my mind & heart are still back in Kashmir with Indian army & Indian Kashmiri brothers and sisters… #Kashmir #KashmirUnderThreat — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 4, 2019

“We have for the time being postponed the second phase of junior team trials… However since there has been a government advisory, I had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) CEO Mr Bukhari and administrator Justice Prasad. Accordingly, it was decided that boys need to be sent back home,” Irfan Pathan told PTI on Sunday.

Pathan reportedly left Srinagar only after all the boys from other regions reached home. “I myself personally ensured, at least for a few boys, that they can reach their homes safely. I can understand that their parents were tensed and rightly so. I called up some of them to confirm that they have indeed reached their homes. Now that everyone has left, I left today,” said Pathan.

JKCA (Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association) was organising selection matches and training camps for the state cricketers in Srinagar in view of the upcoming domestic season.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, 34, is the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir’s cricket teams in the domestic circuit.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the Centre for “willingly creating a sense of panic and distress” and tagged a news report of Pathan and other cricketers having been asked to leave Kashmir. “Evacuate yatris, tourists, labourers, students & cricketers. Willingly create a sense of panic & distress but don’t bother giving Kashmiris a sense of relief or security.

Kahan gayi insaniyat, kashmiriyat aur jamhooriyat?” – she tweeted on Sunday.