Irfan Pathan to feature in Lanka Premier League, will play for Kandy franchisee

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan. (Reuters/File Photo)

Former India allrounder, Irfan Pathan, will be playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) after signing a contract with the Kandy Tuskers franchise.

Pathan will be joining a team that includes Wahab Riaz, Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle among others.

Confirming the development to ESPNcricinfo, the 36-year-old said, “I am definitely looking forward to this.”

“Yes, I had retired from T20 cricket, but I can play around the world and hopefully I will be able to have fun with my game as well, which I didn’t have for the last two years. I think I can still play some, but I will start slowly and see how this goes, and then I will take it forward.”

“I just need a bit of clarity about domestic cricket,” he said. “As soon as I get some clarity, I would love to help out whichever team I can, share my experience, I would love to do it. That’s always open.”

Pathan’s last outing was in a charity match for the India Legends team. He is currently commentating on the IPL in the UAE.

Kandy Tuskers in the LPL was bought by Bollywood actor and producer Sohail Khan.

Sohail Khan International LLO, which is a part of Sohail and his father Salim Khan’s consortium, made the investment in the Kandy-based franchise before the league starts on November 21.

“Irfan’s inclusion will not only add to the firepower of the squad but his experience will be a huge asset to the team,” Sohail Khan said in a statement.

Hashan Tillakaratne, the former Sri Lankan skipper, is part of the Kandy coaching staff.

The Lanka Premier League is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at two venues — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd