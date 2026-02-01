‘Impossible to stop Ishan Kishan: Former India pacer credits selectors for rewarding domestic performance

Ishan Kishan of India raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 5th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India, on January 31, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has credited Indian selectors for taking the harsh call of not picking Shubman Gill and rewarding the domestic performances of Ishan Kishan. The left-hander was a part of the five T20I matches against New Zealand ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup and scored a swashbuckling hundred in the fifth match on Saturday.

Kishan made a comeback into the Indian team fold after being out for two years. He had topped the run-scoring charts at the 2025-26 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

“The selectors deserve credit for bringing back Ishan Kishan on the back of his domestic performances. They deserve credit because it’s not easy because you drop a player like Shubman Gill and then you draft Kishan, who performed in domestic cricket. He took advantage of that chance and made it count.