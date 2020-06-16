Irfan Pathan comes to the rescue of CSK cobbler depending on IPL for sustenance

R Bhaskaran is the official cobbler of CSK for the last 12 years. (File/Twitter) R Bhaskaran is the official cobbler of CSK for the last 12 years. (File/Twitter)

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed many to the edge of poverty and starvation. Amidst all this, former India seamer Irfan Pathan has set an example on how one can be compassionate and helpful to those who need help in these tough times.

Irfan along with his elder brother Yusuf Pathan were earlier seen distributing masks, food packets and medicines during the lockdown. In a fresh incident, Irfan helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official cobbler R Bhaskaran with Rs 25,000 as it was difficult for him to make both ends meet due to the postponement of the IPL.

Bhaskaran sits on Wallajah Road in Chennai since 1993 and he has been CSK’s official cobbler for the last 12 years. During the match days, he works from a small workstation outside the Players and Match Officials area.

Appreciating the gesture by Irfan, Team India wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik wrote on Twitter,” Special stuff @IrfanPathan . Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone. Sweet of you @RaunakRK to bring up to light such positive stuff as well during these grim times.”

Irfan came to know the plight of the cobbler after reading a media report. The cricketer went out of his way to help the cobbler, who is currently out of work, by donating the same amount of money as he would make during a regular season of IPL. “I got Rs 1,000 per match and CSK players took good care of me. At the end of the season, players and coaches would pool in and hand it over to me. Last year, I got around Rs 25,000, apart from what Dhoni gave me separately.

“Last week Irfan Pathan sent some money (Rs 25,000). I bought groceries for the family. Since there was no work, I had borrowed money and have to pay it back. I don’t know how I will survive. If cricket doesn’t return soon, I will be gone,” Bhaskaran was quoted as saying by ‘The New Indian Express’.

