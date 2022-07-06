scorecardresearch
No one comes back to form while resting: Irfan Pathan’s cryptic tweet after India name squad for West Indies series

Irfan Pathan shared a stern message on social media after the BCCI announced Team India's 16-member squad for the ODI series against West Indies.

Updated: July 6, 2022 7:16:02 pm
After the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in West Indies former Indian all-rounder posted a cryptic tweet that read: “No one comes back to form while resting”.

Pathan’s opinion comes on the backdrop of India’s defeat in the 5th Test against England at Edgbaston where regular captain Rohit Sharma was absent due to Covid-19 and Virat Kohli registering scores of 11 and 20 respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named India captain for the three ODIs against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya have all been rested for the series.

The games in the West Indies are the only ODIs India will play before the T20 World Cup in Australia and therefore, senior players being rested doesn’t come entirely as a surprise.

Meanwhile, the men in blue led by Rohit Sharma are ready to battle against England in the three T20I series starting on Thursday.

Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra ChahalAxar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

