Irfan Pathan only Indian in record-breaking CPL 2019 draft

Among the record-breaking number of players (536) from 20 overseas countries and West Indies who have made themselves available to be picked by Caribbean Premier League (CPL) teams, Irfan Pathan features as the only Indian player. The list of players has been sent to respective teams ahead of the draft taking place in London on May 22. Pathan has not been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the previous two seasons. In 2017, the Baroda all-rounder played just one game for Gujarat Lions (GL) whereas in IPL 2016 he played four games for Rising Pune Supergiants. If selected, the 34-year-old will be the first Indian player to play in CPL.

Michael Hall, the Hero CPL tournament Operations Director, has taken pride in the number of players expressing their interest to play in the league.

“The fact that so many players have registered for our draft is a testament to the stature of our league. Playing cricket in the Caribbean is something that all players look forward to, and the CPL combines that allure with a high standard of cricket. We expect that this year’s tournament will be no different,” he said.

The draft has one player each from India, Bermuda and Oman. Players from associate teams like USA, Scotland Kenya, Nepal, Hong Kong and Canada will also be up for grabs for CPL franchises.

The tournament will take place from September 4 to October 12. The tournament was originally scheduled to start from August 21 but it was postponed to avoid a clash with India’s tour of West Indies.