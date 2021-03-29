Irfan Pathan tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘quarantined at home’

Irfan Pathan, the former India all-rounder, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation, making him the fourth ex-India cricketer from the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series to be infected by the virus.

The 36-year-old confirmed the news on Twitter.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested,” said Irfan.

“Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health.”

Earlier on Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar and his brother Yusuf Pathan had announced that they have tested positive for the highly contagious virus. On Sunday, S Badrinath became the third ex-India cricketer to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The tournament in Raipur allowed spectators till the final game even when BCCI had made the white ball series against England a closed-door affair after the first two T20Is.

The crowd at the Raipur stadiums were seen mostly without masks.