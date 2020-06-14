Bad planning, confusion over No. 4 batsman: Irfan Pathan points out India’s flaws in World Cup 2019

Irfan Pathan believes India have everything to be a world champion (File Photo) Irfan Pathan believes India have everything to be a world champion (File Photo)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes it was ‘bad planning’ that contributed to Virat Kohli-led Indian side getting knocked out of semi-finals in World Cup 2019 in England. Pathan pointed out that the No. 4 conundrum was one of the biggest reasons India struggled during the mega event.

“If you look at the recent 2019 tournament, it was bad planning, I think the team can do better planning. Look, we have resources, we have players, we have fitness, we have everything to be a world champion. The only thing lacking is that we did not have a No.4 batsman just before the World Cup as well,” Pathan said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

India lost to New Zealand after they failed to recover from a batting collapse. The team management tried KL Rahul as the No. 4 batsman but he was promoted as an opener when Shikhar Dhawan got injured. No other batsman could cement his position as the No. 4 batsman.

“We were struggling with having a proper eleven. I think we need to make sure that we have better planning going into the ICC trophies, going into the World Cup. If we have better planning, we have all the resources to be a champion,” the southpaw added.

India haven’t won an ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy 2013. They have been semi-finalists of three ICC World tournaments – ODI World Cup 2015, T20 World Cup 2016, and ODI World Cup 2019. In Champions Trophy 2017, Kohli’s side was outclassed by Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side in the final.

