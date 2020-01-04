Swing-song: Irfan Pathan, architect behind 2007 World T20 win, bows out

Irfan Pathan announced his retirement on Saturday. (File Photo) Irfan Pathan announced his retirement on Saturday. (File Photo)

Irfan Pathan, 35, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. He had made his debut for India in 2003.

Pathan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India, leaving a combined legacy of 301 international wickets.

“In domestic cricket, too, I have been part of Jammu and Kashmir cricket and after last season, I thought what’s the motivation to play any more?” Pathan said while making the announcement on Star Sports on Saturday.

“I will keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket. There are lot of other things in store for me and I will keep focusing on them,” he said.

“It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career,” Pathan added.

Congratulations @IrfanPathan on an excellent career. So many landmarks, so many highlights. Remember the wide eyed young man at the breakfast table in Australia growing to play a key role in so many memorable moments for India. Tab gend bolti thi ab zubaan bolegi! Mubarak. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2020

Pathan took a first-over Test hat-trick vs Pakistan in 2006. He was also the Man of the Match in the 2007 World T20 final.

Pathan played his last IPL game in 2017 and was unpicked in subsequent auctions.

Pathan, one of the best exponents of swing bowling in Indian cricket, was also seen batting at No. 3 on many occasions.

