Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien announces retirement

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien called time on his international career on Tuesday, announcing the decision on social media.
“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country. I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere,” O’Brien said in his post.
O’Brien made his Ireland debut in 2006 and was one of their longest serving cricketers. In the post, he said, he wanted to finish his career in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia but after not getting picked for the national side since last year’s World Cup, he decided to hang up his boots.
O’Brien is also Ireland’s leading wicket taker in the ODI format, claiming 114 scalps at an average of 32.68 and an economy rate of 5.20.
He, however, will remembered for a blistering knock of 113 off 63 deliveries against England at Bengaluru which is still the record for the fastest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup century. O’Brien’s innings consisted of 13 fours and six sixes as the Men in Green chased down a commanding target of 328 runs.
He was also instrumental in Ireland’s push for Full Membership with the team finally being granted Test status in 2017 after their continued success in global tournaments and World Cricket League events. In 2018, while playing Pakistan, he became the only Irish player to get a Test century with a knock of 118 runs.
The 38-year-old is only behind Paul Stirling in terms of runs across all official international formats (5820) and behind George Dockrell as the second-highest wicket taker (172).
