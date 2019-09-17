Ireland vs Scotland T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch the match?

Ireland vs Scotland (IRE vs SCO) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Scotland openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer’s 200-run partnership caused a major reshuffle in record books. After beating Netherlands comprehensively in their first game of the series, Coetzer-led Scotland take on Ireland. If the T20I is played on the same pitch as the second T20I of the tri-series, expect another run-fest.

When is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland is on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

What time is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will start at 6 pm IST. The toss will take place at 5.30pm IST.

Where is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland.

Where will the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland broadcast?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How can I live stream the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The live streaming of the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will be available on JioTV and Airtel TV.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson(w/c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, David Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace(w), Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Matthew Cross