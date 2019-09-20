Ireland vs Scotland 6th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch IRE vs SCO match?

Ireland vs Scotland (IRE vs SCO) 6th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In the last game of the tri-nation T20I series, hosts Ireland take on table-toppers Scotland. In the previous encounter, Ireland got the better of Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland. The hosts need a big win to win the T20I series. Scotland have won two games out of three whereas Ireland have won one. Scotland have eight points from three games whereas Ireland have six points from three games. The team winning the match will win the tri-nation series as Ireland have two extra points from the abandoned match where they shared points with the Netherlands.

When is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland is on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

What time is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will start at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5.30 PM IST.

Where is the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will be played at the Village in Dublin, Ireland.

Where will the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland broadcast?

The broadcast of tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland is not available in India.

How to live stream the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland?

The live streaming of the Tri-Nation T20I match between Ireland and Scotland will be available on Cricket Ireland Youtube channel.

Squads:

Ireland: Kevin O Brien, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson(w/c), Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Stuart Thompson, David Delany, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling, Boyd Rankin

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross(w), Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace