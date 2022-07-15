scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Why did the umpire Asad Rauf deny New Zealand seamer his wicket because of a bizarre incident involving a sweat-towel?

Blair Tickner thought he had dismissed Ireland’s Simi Singh. But no. His handkerchief had fallen off at release and Rauf quoted the cricket laws to dismiss the appeal 

By: Express News Service |
Updated: July 15, 2022 10:48:48 am
Blair Tickner, Blair Tickner towel, Blair Tickner wicket, Blair Tickner controversy, Blair Tickner Asad Rauf, Ireland vs New Zealand,Kiwi captain Tom Latham engaged in a chat with the umpire Rauf. (Videograb)

In a bizarre incident, New Zealand seamer Blair Tickner was denied a wicket because his sweat-towel fell out at the point of delivery in an ODI game on Wednesday. Ireland’s batsman Simi Singh edged it behind without any signs of being distracted by the handkerchief’s descent but the umpire Asad Rauf went by the rule book.

Cricket’s law 20.4.2.7 states that “either umpire shall call and signal dead ball when… the striker is distracted by any noise or movement or in any other way while preparing to receive or receiving a delivery. This shall apply whether the source of the distraction is within the match or outside it.”

An unhappy Tickner and the captain Tom Latham engaged in a chat with the umpire Rauf and Tickner could be heard on the stump microphone, saying: “I know the rule, but if the same thing happens and I get hit for six, that’s not gonna be called a dead ball to take away the runs.”

Ticker had the sweat-towel tucked in his back but it popped out just after he released the ball. Simi Singh, who incidentally was born in Mohali in Punjab before shifting to Ireland, was on 11 then but would be run out five runs and 14 balls later.

Tickner runs a cafe

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for IndiaPremium
No winners in Russia-Ukraine war, but an opportunity for India
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer modelPremium
For new projects, NHAI back to build-operate-transfer model
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...Premium
Journalist BJP cited to target Hamid Ansari known in Pakistan as conspira...
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...Premium
Deletions in CBSE mathematics syllabus do disservice to students, fly aga...

Tickner owns a cafe named ‘13th Stag’ (13 is his lucky number as his birthday falls on the same date) at the Hawke’s Bay regional sports park.  He loves his long blacks, coffee with double espresso shots and no milk. He sure would have needed one after being unlucky with that wicket.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India hammer England by 10 wickets, Bumrah stars with 6/19
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 15: Latest News