Ireland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IRE vs NZ

Ireland vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37th, Live Streaming Details: Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland will face top of the table New Zealand in their last Super 12 fixture in what is a must win game for the men in green if they are to have a shot at making it to the semifinals. After grabbing three points in three games, Ireland lost to Australia in their fourth match. New Zealand on the other hand, lost their fourth match to England after picking five points from three matches. A win will be enough for the 2021 tournament runner ups to guarantee a semifinal spot.

Here’s all you need to know about the Ireland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match will be played on Friday, November 4.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match will start at 09:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 9:00 am (IST).

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Where can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match on internet?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.