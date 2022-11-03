scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Ireland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IRE vs NZ

IRE vs NZ Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36th, Super 12 Group 2: Here are the Live Streaming details

New Zealand's Trent Boult, third left, is congratulated by teammates after taking his 4th Sri Lankan wicket. (AP)

Ireland vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37th, Live Streaming Details: Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland will face top of the table New Zealand in their last Super 12 fixture in what is a must win game for the men in green if they are to have a shot at making it to the semifinals. After grabbing three points in three games, Ireland lost to Australia in their fourth match. New Zealand on the other hand, lost their fourth match to England after picking five points from three matches. A win will be enough for the 2021 tournament runner ups to guarantee a semifinal spot.

Here’s all you need to know about the Ireland vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match will be played on Friday, November 4.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...Premium
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match start?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match will start at 09:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 9:00 am (IST).

Where will the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match be played?

Advertisement

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Where can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 match on internet?

The Ireland vs New Zealand (IRE vs NZ) Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:26:03 pm
Next Story

T20 World Cup semi final race: What does Pakistan’s win over South Africa mean for India and other teams in Group 2

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 03: Latest News