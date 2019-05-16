Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI: When and where to watch Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI?

Ireland vs Bangladesh, Ire vs Ban 6th ODI: Bangladesh and West Indies have already made it into the final of the tri-series. Even though the contest between Bangladesh and Ireland is a dead rubber, it will be a chance for the Asian nation to boost their confidence before the final, and the World Cup coming in.

Advertising

The contest would also offer Ireland a chance to fine tune their skills before the upcoming home series against Afghanistan. Ireland would hope to pick up a win before bowing out from the tri-series.

When is Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series will be played on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Advertising

Where is Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

What time is Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series begins at 3:15 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch online streaming of Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 6th ODI in Tri-nation series live streaming is also not available in India.