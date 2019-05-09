Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch IRE vs BAN

Ireland vs Bangladesh, Ire vs Ban 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Having defeated West Indies by eight wickets in their first match of the tri-series, Bangladesh will be confident when they take on hosts Ireland on Thursday, May 9. Bangladesh were clinical against West Indies, pulling things back admirably after the Windies had cruised to 205/2. The bowlers, led by skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, struck crucial breakthroughs to restrict them to 261/9.

The tournament involves hosts Ireland alongside two World Cup 2019 participants Bangladesh and West Indies. As per the format, all three teams will face each other twice in a robin round format, with the top two entering the final on May 17.

TEAMS:

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (c), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Jayed Rahi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nayeem Hasan

When is Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Where is Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Ireland.

What time is Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI was supposed to begin at 3.15 PM IST but was delayed due to rain.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will not be broadcast in India.

How do I watch online streaming of Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?

Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live streaming will not be available on SonyLiv. You can, however, follow the live score on this page.