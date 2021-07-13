Skipper Andy Balbirnie’s 102 helps Ireland register historic first ODI win over South Africa

Andy Balbirnie-led Ireland stun South Africa to register their historic first ODI win against them. In the second ODI of the three-ODI series, Ireland beat the Proteas by 43 runs at The Village, Dublin to make history.

The visitors failed to chase down the target of 291 and got bundled out for 247 in the 49th over. Opener Janneman Malan top-scored for the Proteas with a 96-ball 84. Rassie van der Dussen also scored 49 stitching a third-wicket partnership of 108 runs. The wickets of both set batsmen in a span of seven deliveries derailed South Africa’s run chase. It all went downhill for Temba Bavuma’s men as they failed to keep up with the required run rate and kept losing wickets.

Earlier Balbirine scored his sixth ODI century followed by 79-run knock of Harry Tector and a quickfire 45 from George Dockrell to help Ireland post a fighting total. Balbirine was named man of the match for his 102-run knock from 117 deliveries. The opener’s match-winning knock was studded with 10 fours and two sixes.

“We were put in on a greenish wicket, and they had good bowlers. The way our guys bowled at the death and the middle was amazing. It was a win that we really needed. I thought we outfielded them today, which made the difference. Tector’s freedom while batting was a match-winning,” Balbirine said in the post-match presentation.

“We’ll enjoy this – it’s the first time we have beaten them and it’s a huge day for Ireland. We will have a few beers, it’s not every day that you beat a team of this stature but we have another target in mind, that is to win the series on Friday. I didn’t want to disturb the middle order that much, and McBrine’s 30 and his bowling was exceptional today, and I just couldn’t be prouder of this group. Facing players of the caliber of Rabada and co. and coming out with a decent score, that’s why you play international cricket. We’re pushing hard to get maximum League points this series,” he added.

Ireland lead the ODI series by 1-0. The first ODI’s second innings was washed out due to rain. The losing captain, Bavuma admitted that the hosts outplayed them in all departments of the game.

“We didn’t take it lightly, but they outplayed us in all facets. Their fielding was impressive. They nailed their batting and bowling skills too, and we need to do a lot of work. The plan for us in the first PP was taking wickets and we couldn’t do so. We created chances but our fielding let us down. We pride ourselves on our fielding. Momentum was on their side and we couldn’t get any on our side. No partnerships for us either, other than Rassie and Malan, and a lot of conversations need to happen and need to translate to execution on the field,” Bavuma said.

South Africa have a chance to level the series on July 16. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting July 20.