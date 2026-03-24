Cricket Ireland to allow players to skip Afghanistan series amid ‘moral discomfort’ of hosting five home ODIs

Cricket Ireland have said their players are open to skip the home ODIs against Afghanistan later this year. (ACB)

Having decided to go ahead with their five-match home ODI series against the Afghanistan men’s cricket team, the Cricket Ireland board has said that it will leave it up to the players to commit to their participation.

Amid calls for a boycott, Ireland had last week announced the five-match series slated to be held in August, despite carrying a ‘moral discomfort’ of playing against a board that has disregarded women’s cricket. Female participation in sports was barred in Afghanistan five years ago when the Taliban reassumed power in the country.

Greame West, director of high performance at Cricket Ireland, said that the board will leave it up to the players to decide on their availability for the series to be played in Bready and Stormont.