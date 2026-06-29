Ireland head coach Malan resigns a day after historic clean-sweep over India

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Less than a day after leading his team to a historic 2-0 clean-sweep over India in the two-match T20I series in Belfast, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan resigned from his position on Monday, stepping away after four years at the helm.
Ireland handed the current World Cup champions India a shock series defeat, winning both T20Is. The hosts, well-equipped in their backyard, beat India by 34 runs in the first match before sealing the series with a thrilling 1-run victory in the second game on Sunday.
Malan, who was appointed head coach in 2022, decided to step away months before his contract was set to expire in 2027. The 45-year-old was initially appointed for three years before being handed an extension in 2024. During his tenure, he oversaw a successful period for Ireland, helping them qualify for three consecutive T20 World Cups and secure Ireland’s first three Test match victories.
“It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community. My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection,” said Malan in a statement released by Cricket Ireland.
“On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 World Cups through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world’s top teams,” he added.
Cricket Ireland soon announced Malan’s replacement, appointing Gary Wilson as the new head coach of the men’s team.
Wilson, a veteran of 292 international appearances for Ireland across a 15-year career, had served as the team’s assistant coach since 2022. He becomes the first Irish-born head coach of Ireland Men in over 30 years, since John Wills in the early 1990s.
Cricket Ireland confirmed that Malan will work alongside Wilson over the coming month to ensure a smooth transition as the squad prepares for the ODI series against Afghanistan in August.
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