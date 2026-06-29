Ireland head coach Malan resigns a day after historic clean-sweep over India

Less than a day after leading his team to a historic 2-0 clean-sweep over India in the two-match T20I series in Belfast, Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan resigned from his position on Monday, stepping away after four years at the helm.

Ireland handed the current World Cup champions India a shock series defeat, winning both T20Is. The hosts, well-equipped in their backyard, beat India by 34 runs in the first match before sealing the series with a thrilling 1-run victory in the second game on Sunday.

Malan, who was appointed head coach in 2022, decided to step away months before his contract was set to expire in 2027. The 45-year-old was initially appointed for three years before being handed an extension in 2024. During his tenure, he oversaw a successful period for Ireland, helping them qualify for three consecutive T20 World Cups and secure Ireland’s first three Test match victories.