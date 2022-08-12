Ireland beat Afghanistan to take 2-0 lead in T20 series

August 12, 2022 7:29:17 am
Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their five-match Twenty20 series.
#TheFinisher pic.twitter.com/iE5sayneXU
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 11, 2022
Afghanistan won the toss and struggled with the bat as Ireland bowlers Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany took two wickets apiece.
Keep going, George!
SCORE: https://t.co/iHiY0U5y7J#BackingGreen | #Exchange22 | #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/WH1cF1kcrR
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 11, 2022
The tourists reached 122 for eight from their 20 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 36 from 42 balls.
Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling (4) in the third over with only seven runs on the board, but captain Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker shared 65 for the second wicket, with Balbirnie making 46 from 36 balls and Tucker 27 from 28.
Subscriber Only Stories
Mohammad Nabi took two for 15 for Afghanistan, but George Dockrell’s unbeaten 25 helped Ireland reach its target with an over to spare.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Rajasthan: Man kills wife after doubting her character
Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Madras HC quashes FIR against actor Suriya, director Gnanavelraja
Madras HC reserves orders on O Panneerselvam plea against July 11 GC meet
AIADMK headquarters attack case: Madras HC issues notice on plea for CBI probe
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over Rs 46.31 crore gold bond to Bhavaniamman temple
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list
Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building
Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
Faridabad: Two students picked up for bullying and suicide of teen
Arvind Kejriwal questions Centre’s finances, FM says he’s trying to fan ‘worry…fear’
TMC protests too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’