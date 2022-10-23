scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell plays against SL despite turning Covid positive

The 30-year-old George Dockrell had scored an unbeaten 27-ball 39 in Ireland's six-wicket win over Scotland in the qualifiers.

George Dockrell in action against Sri Lanka. (Source : ICC

The ongoing T20 World Cup reported its first COVID-19 case as Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell has been identified as “potentially positive” for the virus ahead of their match against Sri Lanka, here on Sunday.

But despite being COVID-positive, Dockrell took the field against Sri Lanka and made 14 off 16 balls. Dockrell has been identified as “potentially positive” for the virus, confirmed Cricket Ireland, adding that he is being managed in accordance with the guidelines of the ICC and national authorities. As per the current regulations, a positive test does not stop a player from playing in the ongoing T20 World Cup or training with his teammate.

However, the positive player is required to travel separately on match and training days. “Dockrell’s symptoms are mild, however team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday’s encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval,” read a report in the tournament’s official website, t20worldcup.com.

“The ICC Chief Medical Officer, opposition team and stadium staff have been informed of the situation.” The 30-year-old Dockrell had scored an unbeaten 27-ball 39 in Ireland’s six-wicket win over Scotland in the qualifiers. After Sri Lanka, Ireland will play Afghanistan in their second Super 12 match in Melbourne on October 28

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:31:46 pm
