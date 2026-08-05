Ireland’s Afghanistan ODI series could cost them future England fixtures, ECB unhappy: Report

Ireland’s decision to play a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan could have serious consequences, as their long-standing relationship with neighbouring England is now at risk. According to a report in The Guardian, the series against Afghanistan could cost Cricket Ireland future fixtures with England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is understood to be unhappy about the series, which begins on Wednesday. This follows England’s refusal to play Afghanistan outside ICC events, citing what ECB chair Richard Thompson has described as the “gender apartheid” enforced by the Taliban regime.

Cricket Ireland, however, has taken a different stance, going against the wishes of the ECB – which is backed by the UK government. The Irish board has developed close ties with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and has offered them five ODIs this month, all to be played in Northern Ireland. As part of a reciprocal arrangement, Ireland will tour the UAE next March for one Test, three ODIs, and three T20 fixtures.