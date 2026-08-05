Ireland’s Afghanistan ODI series could cost them future England fixtures, ECB unhappy: Report

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Ireland’s decision to play a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan could have serious consequences, as their long-standing relationship with neighbouring England is now at risk. According to a report in The Guardian, the series against Afghanistan could cost Cricket Ireland future fixtures with England.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is understood to be unhappy about the series, which begins on Wednesday. This follows England’s refusal to play Afghanistan outside ICC events, citing what ECB chair Richard Thompson has described as the “gender apartheid” enforced by the Taliban regime.
Cricket Ireland, however, has taken a different stance, going against the wishes of the ECB – which is backed by the UK government. The Irish board has developed close ties with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and has offered them five ODIs this month, all to be played in Northern Ireland. As part of a reciprocal arrangement, Ireland will tour the UAE next March for one Test, three ODIs, and three T20 fixtures.
England have previously played a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s as preparation for both the 2019 and 2023 home series. However, the ECB has opted instead for a warm-up Test against Bangladesh next year, a decision that could be seen as a response to Ireland’s growing alignment with Afghanistan.
Afghanistan remain the only ICC full member without a women’s cricket programme, yet the world governing body has not imposed a ban on them. Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand also refuse to play Afghanistan in bilateral series, though Ireland, along with West Indies, Zimbabwe, and the four Asian ICC full members, have granted them fixtures.
England’s men faced Afghanistan in a Champions Trophy group game in Lahore last year, but only after a specially convened ECB board meeting approved the fixture. The decision was strongly criticised by a cross-party group of 160 MPs, who had urged the ECB to withdraw from the match in a joint letter.
According to The Guardian, the ECB’s relationship with Cricket Ireland has been delicate for some time. England have declined an invitation to join a proposed new Euro Nations Cup tournament, which would also feature Scotland, the Netherlands, and Italy next year, citing an already congested calendar.
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