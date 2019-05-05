John Campbell-Shai Hope break Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid’s record for second-highest ODI partnership

West Indies openers Shai Hope and John Campbell broke Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid’s 331-run stand to form the second-highest partnership in ODIs against Ireland on Sunday. The two openers stitched a 365-run stand for the opening wicket before both the batsmen were dismissed in the 47th over.

The partnership of 365 is the second-highest in the 50-overs format for any wicket, only after the 372-run stand between Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle against Zimbabwe in 2015.

The 331-run stand between Dravid and Tendulkar against New Zealand in 1999 is now the third highest, followed by a 318-run stand between Dravid and Sourav Ganguly in 1999 against Sri Lanka.

Campbell was the first to be dismissed by Barry McCarthy after he was caught by Ireland skipper William Porterfield for 179. In the course of his innings, the left-handed batsman hammered 15 fours and 6 sixes and played at a strike rate of 130.66.

Highest partnerships in ODIs: 372 C Gayle – M Samuels v Zim Canberra 2015

365 S Hope – J Campbell v Ire Dublin 2019 *

331 S Tendulkar – R Dravid v NZ Hyderabad 1999

318 S Ganguly – R Dravid v SL Taunton 1999#IREvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 5, 2019

Three balls later, Hope was dismissed as well after he was caught by Lorcan Tucker. He departed for 170 in 152 balls. He hammered 22 fours and 2 sixes in the course of his innings.

It is also the highest stand for the opening wicket surpassing the previous best of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq – when they had put together 304 runs.