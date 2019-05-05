IRE vs WI 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is IRE vs WI first ODI?

Ireland vs West Indies, IRE vs WI ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The tri-nation series between hosts Ireland, Bangladesh, and West Indies will kick-off on Sunday with the first ODI being played between Windies and the hosts in Dublin. This is a wonderful opportunity for West Indies to gain back the confidence after drubbing against England in their last limited-overs series at home.

The West Indies side will miss the services of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, who are currently representing their respective franchise in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. Darren Bravo would play a major role as he’s the most experienced batsman in the squad, while there will be expectations from Shai Hope at the same time.

When is Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series will be played on Sunday, May 05, 2019.

Where is Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

What time is Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series begins at 3:15 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series will not broadcast in India.

How do I watch online streaming of Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series?

Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI in Tri-nation series live streaming is also not available in India.