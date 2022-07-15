IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Ireland vs New Zealand match live online?

Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live streaming: The Tom Latham-led New Zealand will be looking to complete a whitewash against Andy Balbirnie’s Ireland in the third and final ODI of the three-match series to be played in Dublin on Friday.

The Kiwis have kicked off the series on a positive note after claiming a nail-biting one-wicket win in the first ODI. New Zealand won the second match by three wickets. After the ODI’s the two teams will be taking part in a three-match T20I series. The first T20I of the series is scheduled to be played on Monday (July 18).

IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming details

When will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played on Friday, July 15.

Where will Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be played?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at The Village, Malahide in Dublin.

What time will the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will start at 03:15 PM IST.

Where can I watch Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be not be telecasted on any TV channels in India.

Where will Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be streamed?

The Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will ve live-streamed on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs New Zealand squads

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young