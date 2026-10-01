Irani Cup | Meet Shikhar Mohan: The prince of Jharkhand

Born at the midpoint of the Gen Z timeline, Shikhar Mohan wears the generation’s traits. There’s a swagger in his gait as he walks out to bat. The unkempt curls speak of his devil-may-care nonchalance. The uninitiated could be forgiven for assuming he would charge down the pitch in the first over, regardless of the format.

Yet, the moment a ball is delivered, fans are offered another version of the 21-year-old. His shot selection restrained, his demeanor phlegmatic, his mindset pacific.

The first hour of the first day of Irani Cup, played here at the Sher-I-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar, demanded self-control. Jammu & Kashmir’s pacemen were coaxing the five-and-a-half-ounce sphere to dance to their tune, and Rest of India’s batters had to be at their most abstemious. Sanat Sangwan and Sudip Kumar Gharami — usually prudent — were not. Both were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Mohan was.

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His 60 from 118 deliveries impressed less for its sum than for its pacing. His first 32 balls yielded a mere six runs, and only then did he permit himself to slip the shackles against Umar Nazir.

“A lot of discipline was required today,” Mohan said following the conclusion of the day’s play. “Playing close to the body was essential on this wicket because the ball was moving around a lot. If you tried to play any shots away from the body, there was a high chance of edging it. So, my plan was simply to play close to the body as much as possible, and convert whichever ball came into my arc.”

Carrying on his fine form 👏 🎥 Glimpses of Shikhar Mohan’s impressive knock of 60(118) to get Rest of India going in the #IraniCup 2026 🔝 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/yLmHBGjsCe pic.twitter.com/7MekPswtYT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 1, 2026

The innings followed an 85 and a 52 in the Duleep Trophy final. In only nine First-Class appearances, Mohan has scored two centuries and five half-centuries — his average reading 57.69.

Elaborating on the mechanism behind his consistency in red-ball cricket, he says: “Right from childhood, I worked heavily on my skills. That is what is helping me right now — the amount of skill-work and knocking I did back then. I prepare by assessing the opposition bowlers and understanding the nature of the pitch and wicket. Based on that, I build a mindset for how to adapt and play on that surface. I feel that process has been helping me.”

Mohan’s career had an early commencement. “I joined the Ranchi Cricket Academy back when I was in the first standard. Later, Ratan Kumar sir, who is Jharkhand’s current coach, became my coach at the Under-16 level. I played two years of Under-16, two years of Under-19, and one year of Under-23 under him, and currently, I’m playing under him in the senior side as well.”

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Father’s unexpressed dream

The spark that led him to the game was an unrealised dream — that of his father.

“It was my father who wanted me to play cricket, so he got me enrolled at the academy. He used to be a fast-bowling all-rounder of his time. He has not explicitly admitted it ever, but I feel he wanted to be a cricketer as well. But my grandfather was very strict — he would not let his son become a cricketer. So, he became an advocate instead. My father wanted to ensure that he gives me the complete freedom in my cricket career that he always wished for, but never had.”

The first place in his pantheon, then, was spoken for. The second is shared.

“Since childhood, I have loved watching Virat Kohli bat. But because I am a boy from Ranchi, of course I used to follow MS Dhoni. It wasn’t just about how he played, but his mindset and how positively he approached the game. Whenever he is at the stadium in Jharkhand, he spends time with us and shares his suggestions, which are extremely helpful. It has helped me a lot.”

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Touted as Jharkhand’s future, Mohan draws his inspiration from not only the state’s past, but its future as well.

“Ishan (Kishan) bhaiya has been very helpful in my career. Whenever he joins the team for Ranji or Vijay Hazare matches, he brings a very positive mindset and shares his top-level experience — advising what to do and not to do in specific situations. Even during the Duleep Trophy final, he guided me on which shots to play on that pitch. I worked on that advice and had a good final.”

The credentials are accumulating — Jharkhand’s leading run-scorer in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy, influential contributions in East Zone’s Duleep Trophy triumph, and now an act of quiet resilience in the valley. Mohan, by his own admission, is just getting started.

“This upcoming season will be much more challenging, because all the teams will be coming prepared knowing my strengths and weaknesses. I am working on my game. I had very good preparations for this season, and I am hopeful it will go well.”