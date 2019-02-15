Irani Cup: Hanuma Vihari creates history with third consecutive ton

Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari on Friday created history as he became the first player to score hundreds in three successive innings in Irani Cup. The right-handed batsman, who scored 183 for Rest of India in the Irani Cup fixture against Vidarbha in 2018, carried on his form in 2019 and scored tons in both the innings.

The 25-year-old saved his side from a tricky situation in the first innings as he scored 114 runs to take ROI to 330. In the 2nd innings, Vihari went on to score another ton, going past 150, as ROI extended their lead past 200 runs.

In doing so, Vihari also became the first batsman since Shikhar Dhawan in 2011 to score centuries in each innings of an Irani Cup match. The left-handed batsman had achieved the feat against the then Ranji Trophy champions, Rajasthan.

Back to back tons for @Hanumavihari. Getting the run registers ringing and how! 👏👏👏 #IraniCup #ROIvVID pic.twitter.com/Q9pjezMlTd — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) 15 February 2019

This is Vihari’s 17th first-class hundred in 69 matches. Overall, he has scored 5,465* runs in 107* innings at an average of 57.52*.

Vihari, who made his Test debut for India against England in July 2018, has played 4 Tests so far. In 7 innings, the batsman has amassed 167 runs at an average of 23.86.