Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Irani Cup 2016: Naman Ojha to lead ‘Rest of India’ against Mumbai

The Rest of India team will play against Mumbai, the Ranji Trophy 2015-16 champions, in Mumbai from the 6th of March.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: February 26, 2016 7:49:15 pm
Irani Cup, Irani Cup 2016, Naman Ojha,Naman, Rest of India team, Irani Cup news, Cricket news, Cricket updates, Cricket Naman Ojha will lead the Rest of India team when they clash with Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai .(Source: PTI)
Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha will lead the Rest of India team when they clash with Mumbai during the Irani Cup at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from March 6th to 10th.

“The All-India National Selection Committee met on Friday and announced the Rest of India team for Paytm Z.R. Irani Cup, 2016,” BCCI Secretary Anurag Thakur said in a release.

“The Rest of India team will play against Mumbai, the Paytm Ranji Trophy 2015-16 champions, at the Cricket Club of India, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from the 6th of March to the 10th of March 2016.”

Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy for a record 41st time on Friday with a comprehensive innings and 21 run victory over Saurashtra on day three of the five-day final.

Rest of India (RoI) Team: Naman Ojha (Captain), KS Bharat, Faiz Fazal, Karun Nair, Sheldon Jackson, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Nathu Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Barinder Sran, Krishna Das, Sudeep Chatterjee, Ian Dev Singh, Akshay Wakhare.

